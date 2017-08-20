President Ilham Aliyev launches Gadabay electrical substation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of 110/35/10 kV Gadabay electrical substation.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state about the work done here.

The 35/10 kV Gadabay substation was also reconstructed. Transformers with a capacity of 6.3 MVA were installed in the substation.

There are photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s services to the development of electric power industry in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.