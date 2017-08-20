Iran's parliament approves 16 of Hassan Rouhani's 18 cabinet ministers

Iran's parliament has approved most of the cabinet ministers selected by the country's moderate President Hassan Rouhani for his second term.

After five days of parliamentary debates on 17 proposed ministers, the parliament issued its verdict on Sunday by giving vote of confidence to 16 nominees.

Rouhani had presented his cabinet wish-list to parliament on August 15, ten days after he was sworn in, though the name of his nominee for the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology is not disclosed, so far.

Mohammad Javaz Zarif, a US-educated veteran Iranian diplomat who championed the country’s 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers as Iran’s Foreign Minister under Rouhani’s first term, secured the vote of confidence for a second term.

The parliament blocked only Habibollah Bitaraf, Rouhani’s pick for Energy Ministry.