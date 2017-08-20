President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates drinking water supply project in Gadabay

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a ceremony to launch a drinking water supply project in the city of Gadabay.

Prior to the ceremony, the head of state met with representatives of local public.

On behalf of the district public, Malahat Aliyeva and Tofig Mirzayev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and care.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the stands reflecting the technical and economic indicators of the works done under the project “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in the city of Gadabay”.

Chairman of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed the head of state about the works done here.

The project is being implemented as part of the “National water supply and sewerage program in six districts of Azerbaijan” project co-funded by the Azerbaijani government and the Islamic Development Bank. The project is designed to improve the use of drinking water and sewerage services for 12,000 people in Gadabay with perspective development in 2035.

The head of state was informed that sewerage system was also established in the city of Gadabay for the first time. Under the project 47.5 km sewerage system and 1.5 km sewerage collector were built. Totally 23,000 people will benefit from this project in the future.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed a button to launch the drinking water supply system.

Then a photo was taken.