President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamkir district for visit

2017-08-20 13:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Shamkir district for a visit.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamkir.

Head of Shamkir District Executive Authority Alimpasha Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the landscaping work carried out around the statue, and the works done in the district.