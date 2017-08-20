President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shamkir-Yeni Goycha-Dagh Jayir highway

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Shamkir-Yeni Goycha-Dagh Jayir highway.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the technical indicators of the road.

The highway was built under President Ilham Aliyev`s order signed in 2014. The road links 7 settlements with the population of 5,000 people. The two-lane highway is 31 km in length and 7 metres in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the road.