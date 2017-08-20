President Ilham Aliyev views Museum of History and Local Lore in Shamkir after major overhaul

2017-08-20 14:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today familiarized himself with the conditions created at the newly renovated Museum of History and Local Lore in Shamkir.

The museum features exhibits reflecting both the history of Azerbaijan and Shamkir.

The head of state was informed that the major reconstruction and repair work started here in April, 2015, and ended in November, 2016.

There are photos reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s visits to Shamkir.

President Ilham Aliyev toured the museum, and viewed the exhibits.

Museum of History and Local Lore occupies a total area of 0.26 hectares. The two-storey building of the museum covers an area of 800 square metres.

Statues of different movie characters were installed in the “Open Museum”, which is located in the courtyard of the building. The modern lighting system was installed and green areas were laid out here.