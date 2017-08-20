President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shamkir Automated Management, Control Center of “Azerishig” OJSC (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of Shamkir Automated Management and Control Center of “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the center.

There are photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s services to the development of electric power industry in the country.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state about the center.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the first automated management and control project of 10/0,4 kV low voltage network in the country.

The head of state launched the system.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the work done in Shamkir Electric Network in recent years.

Then a photo was taken.