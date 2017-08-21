Ten civilians killed in past 2 weeks in Afghanistan's central Logar province

As many as ten civilians were killed and two others injured in Afghanistan's central Logar province in the last two weeks as a result of separate incidents of violence, including attacks carried out by Taliban terrorist group, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

Civilian casualties were caused by Taliban attacks, blasts and gun attacks in Pol-e Alam, the provincial capital, as well as in Mohammad Agha and Baraki Barak districts, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Sunday.

Both Taliban terrorists and Afghan security forces were responsible for civilian deaths in Logar province, according to the agency.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of Taliban and Daesh (IS) terrorist group. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have been conducting joint operations to combat terrorism across the country.