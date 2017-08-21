Former defense minister appointed as Leader’s advisor

2017-08-21 07:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a decree on Sunday appointed former defense minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan as advisor to commander-in-chief in the field of defense industries and armed forces logistics, IRNA reported.

“Given your efficient experience in the fields of defense, [defense] industry in particular, I appoint you as advisor to commander-in-chief in the arena of defense industries and armed forces logistics,” reads the Leader's decree.

The Leader issued the decree after Brigadier General Amir Hatami won a vote of confidence from Iranian lawmakers on Sunday to replace Dehqan.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Dehqan is 'expected to regularly monitor scientific research and defense technologies development and present proposals to help promote defensive capabilities'.

Dehqan served as Iran's defense minister in President Rouhani’s first term.