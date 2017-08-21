Peru can benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience in oil and gas sphere

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Peru can benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience in the oil and gas sector, Charge d'Affaires e.p. of Peruvian embassy in Baku Luis Chang Boldrini said in an interview with Trend.

"Peru is willing to consolidate its oil and gas industry and there are great opportunities for Azerbaijani companies, which have experience in this sphere, especially in gas transportation, to invest and do business in Peru," said the diplomat, adding that one of such projects is the Southern Peru Gas Pipeline, which will transport gas form the eastern Amazon fields to the western coast of the country.

In the economic and commercial area, there are huge possibilities to promote trade and investment making between the two countries, said Boldrini.

"We are now exploring the possibilities of exporting food and agro industry products. For example, we are now inviting Azerbaijani food importers to travel to Peru to visit EXPOALIMENTARIA, an agro industry and food fair," he added.

The diplomat pointed out that Peru is a world class producer of cacao, avocado, coffee, asparagus, grape, nuts, sugar, tangerine, banana, mango, shrimps and much more.

"Some of these products are imported to Azerbaijan from other countries. Peruvian products are imported to the country through third countries while Azerbaijani companies may buy them directly from Peruvian producers," said Boldrini.

Moreover, the diplomat said the two sides are currently negotiating different agreements on cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and fight against illegal drug trafficking.

"We want to extend these areas of cooperation to education and defense industry," he added.

Peru and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations in 1996. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Peru in 2015. Peruvian embassy started functioning in Azerbaijan in June 2017.

