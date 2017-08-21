Uzbek, Kazakh defense ministers sign military co-op plan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 21

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek and Kazakh defense ministries signed a military cooperation plan, a source in the Uzbek government told Trend Aug. 21.

The document was signed on Aug. 20 by Uzbek Defense Minister Kabul Berdiev and his Kazakh counterpart Saken Zhasuzakov, who arrived in Tashkent on an official visit, the source said.

The defense ministers discussed promising areas of cooperation as well as strengthening of defense cooperation in the context of prompt response to security risks and threats in the region.

The signed military cooperation plan stipulates holding events within joint operational and combat training of troops, as well as military education.