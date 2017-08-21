Turkey to further tighten ban on smoking

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will even more tighten the ban on consumption of tobacco products, the country’s Health Ministry said Aug. 21.

Following the ban on smoking in public transport, it is also expected to introduce a ban on smoking in private cars, according to the ministry.

The Health Ministry also said single standards will be applied to imported tobacco products as well as those manufactured in Turkey.

“A tobacco producing company’s brand and logo cannot occupy more than 5 percent of the area on a pack of tobacco product,” said the ministry.

New bans on use of tobacco products have been in effect in Turkey from January 2015, adopted under a state program against smoking.



All the tobacco products sold in Turkey have black packages to be less attractive.



Turkey imposed a ban on smoking in public places in 2008. Penalty for smoking in public and enclosed places is 88 TRY (about $25 as of Aug. 21).