Government of Georgia welcomes establishing of Caspian Energy Georgia

2017-08-21 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

The meeting between the representatives of the Administration of the Government of Georgia, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Georgia and the delegation of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group has focused on establishing of Caspian Energy Georgia.

Tedo Japaridze, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Georgia, highlighted that for Georgia Azerbaijan is a strategic partner. He also stressed that the joint projects are implemented at fast pace. Mutual understanding and close cooperation at the level of government institutions call for the necessity to establish close contacts between representatives of the private sector of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

In this regard, Tedo Japaridze noted that the Government of Georgia welcomes resumption of activities of Caspian Energy Georgia. He highlighted that the Club and the Media Group are recognizable both in the region and beyond. “The Government of Georgia will support the activities of Caspian Energy Georgia in every possible way. We are pleased very much with today’s cooperation”, the Prime Minister's Adviser said. He stressed that “one of the tasks assigned to us is to enter foreign markets, develop relations with neighboring countries”. In this regard, Mr. Japaridze noted the importance to resume the operation of the annual international Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov stressed the active position of the Georgian Government in the fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the activities of Caspian Energy Georgia will contribute notably to its development. He invited the members of the government to take an active part in business forums and CEO Lunch Tbilisi events which will start on September 29, 2017. CEO Lunch Tbilisi will be held every last Friday of the month. “It is noteworthy that the resumption of activities of Caspian Energy Georgia coincided with the 25th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia”, the Ambassador said.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. Caspian European Club’s activities strongly support the dialogue between the government institutions and the private sector, as well as provide the information and organizational support to projects for development of small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club.

In turn, Telman Aliyev thanked the Government of Georgia, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia for their support to the activities of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group.

In the course of the meeting, which was attended by Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Georgia Tedo Japaridze, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, Second Secretary of the Embassy Fahri Hajiyev, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev and General Director of Caspian Energy International Media Group Rasim Mahmudov, the participants also discussed plans and projects to be implemented within the framework of Caspian Energy Georgia in the next 5 years.