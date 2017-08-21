Planet’s future to be built together with young leaders: Bulgarian ex-president

2017-08-21 12:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The future of the planet will be built together with young leaders, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said addressing the Global Young Leaders Forum in Baku Aug. 21.

“Together with the youth we can build a beautiful future,” Plevneliev said. “Young leaders should be peaceful, oppose wars, and guide the world in the right path.”

The Global Young Leaders Forum was organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the forum, Ismail Serageldin, co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and founding director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, noted the importance of the event held in Baku.

Kateryna Yushchenko, former first lady of Ukraine, noted in her speech the importance of ensuring the transparency of e-government, the availability of medical services, as well as the development of medicine and biogenetics.

Valdis Zatlers, former president of Latvia, noted the importance of the forum for young leaders from the point of view of sharing experience.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin are also participating in the forum.

Other authoritative public figures as well as about 20 distinguished guests from among the heads of big companies have been invited to participate in the forum. About 80 young leaders and researchers, representatives of prestigious higher educational institutions as well as a number of young businessmen are taking part in the event.

During panel meetings and group discussions to be held within the forum, young leaders will exchange views on various topics with former heads of state.