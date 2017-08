Tourist bus overturns in Turkey, at least 20 injured

2017-08-21 12:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A bus carrying tourists has overturned in Turkey’s Antalya Province, the country’s media report Aug. 21.

According to preliminary information, 20 people were injured in the accident, which occurred at 09:00 (GMT +2 hours).

The citizenship of the tourists is not reported.

All the wounded were taken to the nearest hospitals.