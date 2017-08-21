Ukraine ex-first lady hails Global Young Leaders Forum as Baku’s success

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan achieved another success by holding the Global Young Leaders Forum in Baku, Kateryna Yushchenko, former first lady of Ukraine, said Aug. 21 at the forum.

Such forums provide young leaders with an opportunity to study the experience of skilled politicians, Yushchenko said.

She noted that she is participating in the forum together with her 18-year-old daughter. The former first lady of Ukraine added that she is happy to show her daughter how beautiful Azerbaijan is.

The Global Young Leaders Forum has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin are also participating in the forum.

Other authoritative public figures as well as about 20 distinguished guests from among the heads of big companies have been invited to participate in the forum. About 80 young leaders and researchers, representatives of prestigious higher educational institutions as well as a number of young businessmen are taking part in the event.

During panel meetings and group discussions to be held within the forum, young leaders will exchange views on various topics with former heads of state.