Baku Global Young Leaders Forum in photos (PHOTO)

2017-08-21 13:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Samir Yusubov – Trend:

The Global Young Leaders Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, kicked off in Baku Aug. 21.

The forum will continue its work until Aug. 24.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin are also participating in the forum.

Other authoritative public figures as well as about 20 distinguished guests from among the heads of big companies have been invited to participate in the forum. About 80 young leaders and researchers, representatives of prestigious higher educational institutions as well as a number of young businessmen are taking part in the event.

During panel meetings and group discussions to be held within the forum, young leaders will exchange views on various topics with former heads of state.

Trend presents photos from the forum.