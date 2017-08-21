Uzbek FM Kamilov to lead delegation to India

2017-08-21 13:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 21

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will pay an official visit to India Aug. 21-23, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The visit’s program includes meetings and talks with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj as well as other officials of the country.

The delegation will also take part in an Uzbek-Indian business forum and other joint events.