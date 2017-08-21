Ilham Aliyev receives former heads of state, gov’t attending Global Young Leaders Forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers, former presidents of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliyev and Petar Stoyanov, former President of Croatia Ivo Josipovic, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, and former Foreign Minister of Turkey Hikmet Cetin, who attend the Global Young Leaders Forum in Baku.