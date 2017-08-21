Marseille bus stop hit by van, one dead and driver arrested

One person has been killed after a van struck a bus shelter in the southern French city of Marseille, police say, BBC reported.

The driver has been arrested. His vehicle had struck another bus shelter in a different district of the city earlier in the morning, seriously injuring one person.

Police have advised people to avoid the old port area.

They have given no indication of any motive behind the incident. Media say the driver is known to police.

The unconfirmed media reports say he has a criminal record and may be suffering from mental illness issues, but is not known to the intelligence services.

The first bus stop was hit at about 09:15 (07:15 GMT) at Croix Rouge in the 13th district, where one person was seriously hurt.

The second bus stop was struck at about 10:00 at Valentine in the 11th district.

French media say the woman who died was in her 40s.