Azerbaijan, Russia passenger flights number may go up

2017-08-21 14:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Russia’s Ural Airlines has obtained permission to carry out flights to Azerbaijan, says a protocol posted on the website of the country’s Federal Air Transportation Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

According to the protocol, Ural Airlines had received the approval to carry out regular passenger flights on the Moscow-Lankaran route, seven times in a week.

Meanwhile, Russia’s IrAero had obtained a permission to increase the number of flights on the Krasnoyarsk-Baku route from two to seven times in a week.

The protocol also says that Russian cargo airline AirBridgeCargo, which previously has had obtained permission for the air transportation on the Moscow-Baku-Hong Kong route with the fifth freedom of the air in the Baku-Hong Kong section, had independently withdrew its admission for this direction.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov