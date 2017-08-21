Plevneliev: Bulgaria, Azerbaijan have close economic ties

2017-08-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

There are close friendly relations and economic ties between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev told journalists in Baku, Aug. 21.

Plevneliev noted that, he participated in the process of launching the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project.

“During my presidency, I tried to establish closer ties with Azerbaijan. An agreement was signed then on the supply of one billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria per year. I am honored to be the head of state, who made the efforts to develop these ties,” added the former president.