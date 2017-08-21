Iran, Turkey can start joint military operations: Erdogan

2017-08-21 14:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iran and Turkey can start joint military operations against terrorist organizations in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before his visit to Jordan, the Turkish media reported, Aug. 21.

Reportedly, Erdogan noted that the details of the joint military operations against the terrorists in the region were previously discussed between the chiefs of the Central

Commands of Iran and Turkey.

The Turkish media reported on Aug. 21 that Iran called on Turkey to start joint operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

According to the media, this proposal was discussed by Chief of the Iranian Central Command Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in Ankara.

Reportedly, Iran and Turkey are currently negotiating on the start of the military operations at nine sites in northern Iraq.

It should be recalled that Mohammad Hossein Bagheri visited Ankara on Aug. 15, 2017.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, in which the latter demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. United Nations and European Union both list PKK as a terrorist organization.

