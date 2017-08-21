Iran CENTCOM chief’s Turkey trip called a success

Tehran, Iran, Aug 21

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Recent trip of the Chief of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Baqeri to Turkey was characterized as exceptional and successful by the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic.

“The trip was exceptional, in that we did not have such visits, at such levels, for the past 40 years… The talks were important and decisive. Gen. Baqeri had a productive meeting with the Turkish president,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi stated at a press conference on Aug 21, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

Official said that, during a rare visit of the Islamic Republic's chief of CENTCOM to the NATO-member country, Turkish and Iranian military leaders held talks on the major topics, including cooperation in the Syrian conflict and counter-terrorism.

Turkey's ties with Washington have been recently strained by the Unites States’ support of the Kurdish fighters in Syria. The visit of Gen. Baqeri may be viewed as the latest indicator of Ankara’s increasing cooperation with other powers, such as Iran and Russia.

“One should talk less of this trip, as we will see its positive outcomes in bilateral relations and in the region in the future,” added Qassemi.

“Such trips have been decided to be continued and we are hopeful to see them held in Tehran in the near future,” Qassemi added.