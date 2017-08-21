Ilham Aliyev meets delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (UPDATE)

2017-08-21 16:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 13:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center led by co-chair of the Center Ismail Serageldin and including former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers, former presidents of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliyev and Petar Stoyanov, former President of Croatia Ivo Josipovic, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, and former Foreign Minister of Turkey Hikmet Cetin, who attend the Global Young Leaders Forum in Baku.

The growing influence of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in the world, the increasing number of its partners, and the expansion of the scope of its activities were emphasized at the meeting. The sides discussed future activities of the Center.

The importance of the Global Young Leaders Forum, which is being held in Baku, was hailed during the meeting.