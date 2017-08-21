Lithuania receives first batch of US LNG

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been delivered to Klaipeda port of Lithuania from the US on Aug.21, said the message from Lithuania’s Energy Ministry.

Lithuania’s Minister of Energy Zygimantas Vaiciunas said that the US gas will improve the competiveness on the regional energy market.

"Such events are worthy of a separate record on energy history pages. As the most important strategic partner of Lithuania, the US today is becoming a reliable LNG supplier for the whole region. This strengthens not only partnership, energy independence, but also intensifies competition between gas suppliers, which guarantees even better gas prices to consumers in Lithuania and the entire region," added the minister.

In June, Lithuanian Lietuvos duju tiekimas company signed an agreement with Cheniere Marketing International, a part of the US Cheniere Energy company, on supplying 140,000 cubic meters of LNG.

On June 7, the US delivered to the first batch of LNG to Poland.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US LNG exports to increase in coming years.

“US liquefaction capacity continues to expand as five new projects currently under construction come online in the next three years, increasing total US liquefaction capacity from 1.4 billion cubic feet per day at the end of 2016 to 9.5 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2019,” said the report from EIA.

Based on construction plans, EIA expects that by 2020 the United States will have the third-largest LNG export capacity in the world after Australia and Qatar.

