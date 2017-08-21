Petar Stoyanov: Baku a key platform for mulling global challenges

2017-08-21 16:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku has become an important platform for discussing serious challenges facing the world, former President of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov said.

He made the remarks at the Global Young Leaders Forum in Baku Aug. 21.

He noted that the forum is a place where young people meet experienced persons.

Stoyanov added that development of relations among the youth across the globe is an important factor for the future of the planet.

“From this point of view, Baku is one of the great venues for such a meeting,” he noted. “This event is a new idea, which also includes the youth.”

The Global Young Leaders Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, kicked off in Baku Aug. 21. The forum will continue its work until Aug. 24.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin are also participating in the forum.

Other authoritative public figures as well as about 20 distinguished guests from among the heads of big companies have been invited to participate in the forum. About 80 young leaders and researchers, representatives of prestigious higher educational institutions as well as a number of young businessmen are taking part in the event.

During panel meetings and group discussions to be held within the forum, young leaders will exchange views on various topics with former heads of state.