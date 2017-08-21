Oil companies’ social initiatives expenditures up 4-fold in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Expenditures for social initiatives, implemented as part of BP projects in Azerbaijan, totaled $3.45 million in 1H17, as compared to $820,800 in the same period of 2016, says the company’s recent report on its activity in the country.

As part of the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields, such expenditures totaled $211,200, Shah Deniz gas condensate field – $105,500, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines – $546,900, in the period.

BP, which is a participant of all the abovementioned energy projects, spent almost $2.59 million as part of its own social initiatives.

In 2016, expenditures on social initiatives, as part of projects operated by BP, amounted to $1.51 million, as compared to $4.5 million in 2015.

