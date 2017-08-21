Turkey, Jordan strengthening relations, says expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Jordan is committed to the development of relations with Turkey, Jordanian expert on foreign and domestic policy Adil Mahmood told Trend, Aug. 21.

Therefore, against the background of the events currently occurring in the region, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit to Jordan is important and will further strengthen the relations between Amman and Ankara, noted Mahmood.

Erdogan arrived for an official visit to Jordan on Aug. 21.

According to Mahmood, this is Erdogan’s first visit to Jordan as the president of Turkey.

The expert doesn’t rule out that one of the issues to be discussed will be the settlement of the Syrian crisis.

“I think that the settlement of the Syrian crisis, as well as the return of Syrian refugees to their country, will be the main topic of the negotiations,” he said.

As known, Syrian refugees are in several neighboring countries, including Jordan, where their number exceeds two million, noted Mahmood.

The issue of the Al-Aqsa Mosque will also be discussed during the Turkish president’s visit to Jordan, according to the expert.

“Turkey supported the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom, which is protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque. These efforts are designed to prevent Israel’s attempts to establish control over the mosque,” said Mahmood.

Since Jordan and Turkey are important and strong states of the region, the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, as well as the upcoming visit of the US special envoy to Ramallah and Amman will be discussed, according to him.

Mahmood noted that, Jordan and Turkey, as major countries in the region in support of Iraq, within the framework of Erdogan’s visit, will be discussing Iraq’s integrity and sovereignty.

“Ankara and Amman can also cooperate on security issues and fight against terrorism,” added the expert.

