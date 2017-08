Azerbaijan’s helicopter to tackle forest fires in Georgia

2017-08-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Under the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a helicopter to Georgia to help extinguish forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park.

“The helicopter of the ministry will take part in extinguishing forest fires in the neighboring country today,” said the Azerbaijani ministry, Aug. 21.