Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to put up notes for auction
On August 23, 2017 from 11:00 to 12:30 an auction on placement of notes of Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held on BSE.
The state registration number
50100160S
Volume put-up in auction
100 000 000 AZN
Face value per note
100 АZN
Turnover period
28 days
The maturity date
20.09.2017
Note: Total number of bids (1 competitive and 1 noncompetitive) presented by each bank should not exceed 2.
Noncompetitive bids not exceeding 20% of the issue volume are allowed at the auction.