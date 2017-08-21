Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to put up notes for auction

2017-08-21 19:06 | www.trend.az | 0

On August 23, 2017 from 11:00 to 12:30 an auction on placement of notes of Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held on BSE.

The state registration number 50100160S Volume put-up in auction 100 000 000 AZN Face value per note 100 АZN Turnover period 28 days The maturity date 20.09.2017

Note: Total number of bids (1 competitive and 1 noncompetitive) presented by each bank should not exceed 2.

Noncompetitive bids not exceeding 20% of the issue volume are allowed at the auction.