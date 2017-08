Ilham Aliyev names Icherisheher state reserve’s board chairman

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order Aug. 21 appointing Asgar Alakbarov as chairman of Management Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.