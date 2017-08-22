Turkish forces kill 6 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq, Turkey

Turkish security forces on Monday killed six PKK terrorists in separate counterterrorism operations in southeastern and eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, officials said, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement by the Turkish General Staff, three terrorists, who were preparing an attack on Turkish military bases near the Iraqi border, were killed during airstrikes in northern Iraq's Zap region.

Turkish jets also destroyed three weapon emplacements belonging to the terrorists, the statement added.

Additionally, one terrorist was killed in a drone strike targeting a group of terrorists in Kulp district of Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province, the statement said, adding the terrorists were plotting an armed attack on security forces.

A separate operation in eastern Van province left two terrorists dead, the local governor's office said.

The operation was launched by the gendarmerie forces upon intelligence that the terrorists were planning to carry out a bomb attack in the city center, according to a written statement. A bomb-laden vehicle was detonated in Gurpinar district with the terrorists inside it, it said.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, women and children.