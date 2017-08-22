Uzbek FM holds several meetings in India

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 22

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov met with heads and experts of the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) under the Ministry of Defense, Vivekananda International Foundation and Observer Research Foundation of India, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

It was previously reported that an Uzbek delegation led by Minister Kamilov has recently arrived in India for an official visit.

According to the press service, Indian analysts and experts became acquainted with Uzbek minister's presentation, and also were provided with detailed information on the Strategy of Actions approved by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the five priority areas of Uzbekistan’s development in 2017-2021, which opens new prospects for the Uzbek-Indian comprehensive cooperation.

Minister Kamilov answered the questions of the Indian participants of the meeting, including those on certain issues regarding international security and stability, and certain regional problems.

The Uzbek official also met with representatives of academic and cultural circles of India – leading scientists of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Unity International Foundation, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and activists of the Babur International Public Foundation.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of expanding and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, direct contacts between scientific and educational institutions of Uzbekistan and India, and also considered concrete proposals on expanding cooperation.

The Uzbek delegation’s visit program also includes meetings and negotiations with India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, other Indian officials, as well as the participation in the Uzbek-Indian business forum and other joint events.