GM Uzbekistan suspending car production due to maintenance work

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 22

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Car manufacturer GM Uzbekistan (located in Uzbekistan’s Asaka), will suspend production from Aug. 22 to Sept. 10 due to the planned maintenance work, said the company’s press service.

It is planned to carry out preventive inspection and maintenance of main and auxiliary processing equipment as well as utilities.

Maintenance work is not expected to affect the delivery schedule of the previously contracted vehicles and all contractual obligations will be fully fulfilled, according to the press service.

GM Uzbekistan has been operating since 1996.