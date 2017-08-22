Turkey, Iraq to mull regional issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Iraq will discuss regional issues as part of the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Baghdad, a source in Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The Turkish FM is expected to visit Baghdad on August 23.

“During his visit to Baghdad, Cavusoglu will meet with Iraqi President Fuad Masum, Prime Minister Haider Jawad al-Abadi and Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari.”

Mevlut Cavusoglu also plans to visit Erbil to meet with Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, according to the source.

