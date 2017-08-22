Uzbekistan, Russia to hold first meeting of inter-parliamentary commission

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 22

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Senate Sodiq Safoyev has recently received a delegation of Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly led by Deputy Chairman Ilyas Umakhanov, said the Uzbek Senate’s press service in a message.

“During the negotiations, the sides exchanged views on further development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia,” says the message.

The parties paid special attention to the organization of the first meeting of the commission for inter-parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent in autumn 2017 and the holding of an Uzbek-Russian business forum and the Forum of Regions as part of this event.

The Russian parliamentary delegation also held negotiations in Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, the two sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral agenda, an important part of which is the regular exchanges between legislative authorities of Uzbekistan and Russia.

The parties also discussed the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Uzbek-Russian commission for inter-parliamentary cooperation, according to the press service.