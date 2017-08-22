Ilham Aliyev approves funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in Samukh district

2017-08-22 11:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in the country's Samukh district.

Under the presidential order, three million manats are to be allocated from the state budget to Samukh City Executive Authority for changing roofs and renovating facades of the multi-storey buildings.