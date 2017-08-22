Azerbaijanis injured in road accident in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A road accident occurred in the Turkish province of Mugla, as a result of which seven Azerbaijani citizens got injured.

Health condition of the Azerbaijani citizens is assessed as normal, CNN Turk TV channel reported Aug. 22.

Reportedly, there are two children among them.

According to the report, the injured – Leyla Shahverdiyeva, Zarifa Shahverdiyeva, Roza Muradli, Fidan Muradova, Mahira Muradova, Malahat Nuriyeva and Kamran Nuriyev were taken to the hospital and they received medical assistance.

