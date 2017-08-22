Early elections are out of question, says Turkish deputy PM

Early elections are out of question, it’s time to focus on reforms, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek tweeted.

Dispelling rumors about an early election, Mehmet Simsek reiterated that throughout the history of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), they have never held early elections opportunistically, emphasizing that it is now time to focus on their comprehensive agenda in terms of reform.

Several Turkish media outlets have recently reported that early parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey in late 2017.

It should be noted that parliamentary, municipal and presidential elections will be held in Turkey in 2019.

