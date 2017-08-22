“Baku forum creates favorable conditions for youth as future leaders”

2017-08-22 13:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Baku Global Young Leaders Forum creates very favorable conditions for discussing important issues with young people from around the world, former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin told Trend, Aug. 22.

Cetin noted that, there is a great need for dialogue, exchange of experience and opinions for resolving global problems of the world.

“In this context, the Global Young Leaders Forum is a significant platform. It is very important to open a passage for young people and to create proper conditions for their active participation as future leaders,” he said.

The former Turkish foreign minister added that, Azerbaijan has become a venue for global events.

Numerous forums and other events are held in Baku, and, undoubtedly, this is a very important contribution that Azerbaijan makes for the restoration of peace and stability on the planet, said Cetin.

The Global Young Leaders Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, kicked off in Baku on Aug. 21. The forum will continue its work until Aug. 24.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin are also participating in the forum.