Zatlers: Global Young Leaders Forum helps restore peace, stability

2017-08-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Global Young Leaders Forum, being held in Baku, helps people with different perceptions and views to find a common language with each other and reach a consensus, said Latvia’s former President Valdis Zatlers, who also participates in the Forum.

Zatlers noted that such events contribute to restoration of peace and stability.

The forum is of great importance and its participants exchange their experiences and opinions, he said.

They come from countries with different political systems, so the Forum helps people with different views find a common language with each other, added the former Latvian president.

He went on to say that exchange of opinions is the best way of solving problems.

The Global Young Leaders Forum is a new platform for meetings between young people and experienced people, said Zatlers.

The Global Young Leaders Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, kicked off in Baku Aug. 21. The forum will continue its work until Aug. 24.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin are also participating in the forum.