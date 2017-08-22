Gunmen attack county office in Iran, kill two

2017-08-22 13:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Two people were killed in an attack on a government building in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan on Aug. 22.

Two unknown gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a local county office building in Pishin city on Aug. 22 morning, killing a soldier and a member of Basij paramilitary force, Tasnim news agency reported citing commander of the provincial police, General Mohammad Ghanbari.

The assailants escaped after the attack, he said, adding that security forces launched an operation in the region to identify and arrest the attackers.

He further said that the security forces are investigating the issue.

In recent years, police offices and government buildings in Iran have come under armed attacks of extremist groups, who claim they are fighting against the Iranian government for protection of Sunni citizens.