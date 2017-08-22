Putin, Sargsyan to mull Karabakh conflict’s settlement in Sochi

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Sochi on Aug. 23, RIA Novosti reported Aug. 22 citing Kremlin's press service.

Putin and Sargsyan will discuss the cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Eurasian Economic Community (EAEC or EurAsEC), as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says the report.

Meanwhile, the two presidents will also exchange views on topical international and regional issues, according to the report.

Moreover, the sides will also touch upon the implementation of agreements reached during the Armenian president’s official visit to Russia in March 2017.