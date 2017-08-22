Uzbekistan, India mull prospects of co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 22

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed Akbar discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service Aug. 22.

An Uzbek delegation led by Minister Kamilov is on an official visit in India.

Current state and prospects of the Uzbek-Indian dialogue, topical international and regional issues were discussed during the negotiations, says the message.

According to the message, the parties noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in interstate relations, which were boosted by a high-level bilateral meeting during the June meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and India pay special attention to the strengthening of mutually beneficial relations in trade, economic and investment spheres.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on development of cooperation within the UN, SCO and other international organizations.