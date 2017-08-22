Turkey not to allow creation of new state in north of Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not allow the creation of a new Kurdish state in the north of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Aug. 22.

Erdogan noted that the creation of the so-called Kurdish state by the YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Units) and PYD (Democratic Union Party) is unacceptable.

“YPG and PYD are terrorist groups that pursue the goal of reaching the Mediterranean Sea,” Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey will do everything to hinder the plans of terrorists in Syria.

Turkey has been deploying military equipment to the border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is dislocated in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the YPG and PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, has launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus, as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.