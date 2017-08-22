Uzbekistan, Indonesia to cooperate in agriculture, fishery sectors

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Zoyir Mirzaev, who is on a state visit to Jakarta on August 21-25, held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, according to the information published on the website of Indonesian Embassy in Tashkent.

The visit of Uzbek delegation, which includes more than 50 ministers and officials, is aimed at strengthening cooperation between two countries, particularly in agriculture and fisheries.

During the meeting with the president, Uzbek side praised Indonesia's success in developing its agriculture sector.

In addition, the Uzbek side expressed hope to develop cooperation between two countries in fishery and study Indonesian experience in freshwater aquaculture.

The sides agreed that Indonesian delegation will visit Uzbekistan to prepare for more concrete steps for cooperation.

In the course of this visit, Mirzaev also expressed Uzbekistan's support for Indonesia's nomination as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Indonesia recognized the independence of Uzbekistan in December 1991. The diplomatic relations were established in June 1992.