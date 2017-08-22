Last 16 years weren’t easy for Turkey - Erdogan

2017-08-22 15:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The last 16 years weren’t easy for Turkey, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the Turkish media reported Aug. 22.

Erdogan added that despite all the difficulties, the Turkish government was able to solve all the problems facing the country.

The president of Turkey noted that the country’s government over the last 16 years succeeded in implementing a lot of reforms.

“As part of the democratic reforms in Turkey, the government provided an opportunity for ethnic minorities to use their mother tongue, and a number of TV channels broadcasting in the languages ​​of different nationalities living in the country were opened,” Erdogan said.

It should be noted that Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was established August 14, 2001.