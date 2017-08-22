SOCAR overhauls offshore platform at Palchig Pilpilasi field

2017-08-22 15:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR has commissioned a fixed offshore platform #1183 after major overhaul at the Palchig Pilpilasi offshore field, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website Aug. 22.

“Major overhaul was carried out at an area of 1,619 square meters and anti-corrosion measures were implemented on 2,350 square meters of the platform,” reads the message.

SOCAR includes such production unions as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.