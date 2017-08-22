Azerbaijan, Italy name priorities of co-op (PHOTO)

2017-08-22 15:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Auqusto Massari, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Aug. 22.

Ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Auqusto Massari on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

Ambassador Auqusto Massari stated that he will spare no efforts for further development of relations between the two countries. He also briefed Minister Mammadyarov about the ongoing construction works of TAP project in Italy.

At the meeting, the sides noted the successful development of bilateral relations in various areas between Azerbaijan and Italy and the level of cooperation, particularly in political, economic and energy fields.

They also mentioned favorable opportunities for the cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, tourism, transportation, agriculture, pharmaceutics and medicine.

The parties also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.